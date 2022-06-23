Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 2,041 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 439.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 67.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 63.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Raymond James by 34.3% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $88.67 on Thursday. Raymond James has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

