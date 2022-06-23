Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys 5,328 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.84. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $150.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

