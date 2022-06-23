Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $2.05 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Baidu comprises about 1.0% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,437,000 after acquiring an additional 543,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $833,460,000 after acquiring an additional 74,626 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,359,000 after acquiring an additional 413,667 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,831,000 after acquiring an additional 571,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,499,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,957,000 after acquiring an additional 337,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $142.69 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $209.17. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.66.

Baidu Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.