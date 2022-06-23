Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Purchases 4,285 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 34.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Enbridge by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,782 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after buying an additional 3,303,114 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $775,726,000 after buying an additional 481,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $676,148,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $380,238,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

