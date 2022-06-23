Gulden Trading Up 2.5% This Week (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gulden has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00027631 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00266069 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.