GYEN 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $337,179.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $20.16 million and approximately $337,179.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GYEN has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

