Havens Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. First Horizon makes up approximately 2.5% of Havens Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after buying an additional 16,028,243 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First Horizon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after buying an additional 269,586 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,859,000 after buying an additional 130,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,065,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,705,000 after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

NYSE:FHN opened at $21.45 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,695,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

