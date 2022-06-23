Havens Advisors LLC Sells 31,600 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Havens Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. TEGNA accounts for about 0.6% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGNA. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,712,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,780,000 after buying an additional 1,232,134 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,645,000 after buying an additional 1,021,852 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth $13,920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1,140.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after buying an additional 628,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 684,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after buying an additional 545,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TGNA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of TGNA opened at $20.88 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

TEGNA Profile (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.