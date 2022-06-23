Havens Advisors LLC Sells 71,087 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Havens Advisors LLC cut its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,087 shares during the quarter. SiriusPoint comprises about 2.4% of Havens Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Havens Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SiriusPoint worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 15.82%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

SiriusPoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.