Havens Advisors LLC Takes Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. Frontier Group makes up 1.1% of Havens Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Indigo Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,426,778,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 4,014.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 541,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 448,086 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,053,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,562,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after buying an additional 222,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

