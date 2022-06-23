Head-To-Head Analysis: Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) vs. eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) and eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and eXp World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions N/A N/A N/A eXp World 2.03% 41.05% 20.15%

Offerpad Solutions has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eXp World has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of eXp World shares are held by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of eXp World shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and eXp World’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion 0.35 $6.46 million N/A N/A eXp World $3.77 billion 0.48 $81.22 million $0.55 22.18

eXp World has higher revenue and earnings than Offerpad Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Offerpad Solutions and eXp World, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57 eXp World 1 1 2 0 2.25

Offerpad Solutions presently has a consensus target price of 9.25, indicating a potential upside of 209.36%. eXp World has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 256.56%. Given eXp World’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eXp World is more favorable than Offerpad Solutions.

Summary

eXp World beats Offerpad Solutions on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It is also involved in building 3D virtual worlds for work, education, and events; and focused on agent website and consumer real estate portal technology. In addition, the company operates SUCCESS print magazine, SUCCESS.com portal, SUCCESS newsletters, podcasts, digital training courses, and affiliated social media accounts across platforms. Further, it provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through proprietary technology enabled services, as well as technology and support services contracted to third parties. eXp World Holdings, Inc. operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, and Germany. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

