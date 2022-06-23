Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) by 341.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Heat Biologics worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

