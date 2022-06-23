Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.06

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 318874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 152,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

