Hedera Hashgraph Hits 1-Day Volume of $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00086773 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00026443 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016829 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00285855 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00050042 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

