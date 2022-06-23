HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.88

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 170794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

HDELY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($77.89) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($73.68) to €65.00 ($68.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($71.58) to €67.00 ($70.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($63.16) to €59.00 ($62.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.3371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.14%.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

