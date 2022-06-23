Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Shares Down 13%

Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 13% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 48 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of -0.19.

About Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF)

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

