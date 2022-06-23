Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $152.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.08. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $145.93 and a 52 week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

