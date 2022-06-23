Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 284 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $184,165,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after buying an additional 284,554 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 518.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,973,000 after buying an additional 173,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.65. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

About Genuine Parts (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.