Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $527,000 Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hershey by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,591,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,143.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at $43,403,432.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,455,486. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $214.90 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.60. The company has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

