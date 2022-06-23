Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (OTC:HPGSF – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.41. 1,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile (OTC:HPGSF)

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

