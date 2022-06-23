Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Down to $3.48

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.39. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 515 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMPT. Wells Fargo & Company cut Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities cut Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Home Point Capital to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $502.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26). Home Point Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

