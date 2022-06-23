home24 (ETR:H24) Trading 3.6% Higher

home24 SE (ETR:H24 – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €4.06 ($4.27) and last traded at €4.01 ($4.22). 67,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.87 ($4.08).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $117.47 million and a PE ratio of -3.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.56.
home24 Company Profile (ETR:H24)
