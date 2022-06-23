Horizon Protocol Price Hits $0.0199 on Top Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $794,041.15 and approximately $65,245.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00457408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 167,158,003 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

