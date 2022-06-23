HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $99.74

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.74 and traded as low as $86.60. HOYA shares last traded at $89.13, with a volume of 87,499 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.13.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that HOYA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants.

