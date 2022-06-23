Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stake Raised by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,961 shares during the quarter. Hubbell comprises 1.5% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.41% of Hubbell worth $41,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hubbell by 1,077.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,868,000 after buying an additional 541,253 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $173.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $212.54.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

