Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.73

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 574016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 285,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 50,711 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,522,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

