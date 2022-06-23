Hush Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hush has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $576,514.51 and $254.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00312149 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00080943 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00070765 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004493 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

