Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.94

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and traded as low as $15.15. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 77,034 shares changing hands.
Separately, DNB Markets downgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Husqvarna AB (publ) (HSQVY)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.