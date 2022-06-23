Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.94

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and traded as low as $15.15. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 77,034 shares changing hands.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43.

Husqvarna AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HSQVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

