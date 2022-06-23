iEthereum Price Reaches $0.0370 (IETH)

iEthereum (IETH) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. iEthereum has a market cap of $665,575.25 and approximately $2.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iEthereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, iEthereum has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iEthereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004935 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,274.48 or 0.95061744 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002467 BTC.

iEthereum Profile

iEthereum (CRYPTO:IETH) is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

iEthereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iEthereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iEthereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.