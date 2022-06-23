Impossible Finance Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000998 BTC on major exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $5,356.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00109282 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $79.15 or 0.00379649 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00075920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

