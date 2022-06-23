Insider Buying: Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Rodney Gray acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.69 per share, with a total value of C$113,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 934,024 shares in the company, valued at C$5,309,926.44.
Shares of TSE:BTE traded down C$0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,981,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,451,768. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.75 and a 52 week high of C$9.16. The stock has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92.
Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$673.83 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 1.106815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Baytex Energy (Get Rating)
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.
