Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires 3,250 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $21,027.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,807,064 shares in the company, valued at $31,101,704.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,300 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65.10.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20.25.
- On Friday, May 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,973 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $20,365.05.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 485 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,322.25.
- On Monday, May 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,080.00.
- On Monday, May 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,400 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,288.00.
- On Thursday, May 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 9,581 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $65,054.99.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,900 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,438.00.
Brightcove stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 105,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.57 million, a P/E ratio of -222.67 and a beta of 0.80. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,779 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,947,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 13.4% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,106,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,627,000 after purchasing an additional 722,280 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 3,776.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 291,568 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.
About Brightcove (Get Rating)
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.
