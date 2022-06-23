Insider Buying: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $657,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,880,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,078,706.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30.

On Monday, April 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $1,022,500.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 149,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $2,965,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 225,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $4,324,500.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $2,041,000.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 140,290 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.88 per share, with a total value of $2,929,255.20.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 85,734 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $1,961,593.92.

On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $5,363,050.00.

Shares of JELD traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.27. 1,821,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,487. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.17.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on JELD. TheStreet cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth about $544,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in JELD-WEN by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,788,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth about $686,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

