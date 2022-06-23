Insider Buying: Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Buys 2,743 Shares of Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Doug Janzen acquired 2,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$20,843.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,381.05.
Neovasc Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.78.
Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.