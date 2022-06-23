Insider Buying: Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Buys 2,743 Shares of Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Doug Janzen acquired 2,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$20,843.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,381.05.

Neovasc Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.78.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

