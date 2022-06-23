Insider Buying: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Acquires 9,800 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker purchased 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.72 per share, with a total value of C$56,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,907,620.

Michael Leslie Buker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Michael Leslie Buker acquired 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Michael Leslie Buker bought 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.17 per share, with a total value of C$30,850.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Michael Leslie Buker purchased 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,750.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Leslie Buker sold 40,200 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$249,123.42.

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock traded down C$0.48 on Thursday, hitting C$4.80. 197,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,281. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.77. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of C$3.75 and a one year high of C$7.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$242.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$112.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$106.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

