Insider Buying: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Major Shareholder Purchases 101,400 Shares of Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 101,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $535,392.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,377,907 shares in the company, valued at $23,115,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, June 23rd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 376,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.84. 776,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,604. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $224.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.42). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 224.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VYGR. StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 620.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 75,666 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 79.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 241.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 80,277 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.