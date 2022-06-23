Insider Selling: Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,682.20.

TSE DOL traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$74.23. 646,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,702. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.69. Dollarama Inc. has a 1-year low of C$53.39 and a 1-year high of C$76.80. The firm has a market cap of C$21.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 3.1104255 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.00.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

