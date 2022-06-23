Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Chairman Sells 17,129 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Chairman Steven Lund sold 17,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $773,888.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,800 shares in the company, valued at $939,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Steven Lund sold 6,426 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $289,298.52.

On Friday, June 17th, Steven Lund sold 900 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $40,509.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Steven Lund sold 395 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $17,775.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $2,248,479.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Steven Lund sold 925 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $42,614.75.

On Monday, May 16th, Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $959,300.00.

NYSE:NUS traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $45.55. 311,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.23. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $58.97.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 114,061 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $1,417,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUS. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

