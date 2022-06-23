Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 60,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,765.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,000,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $558,600.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00.

PRVA stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 997,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.68. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.06 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. Equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRVA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

