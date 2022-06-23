Insider Selling: PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Director Sells 77,571 Shares of Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) Director John Stewart Scott sold 77,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $668,662.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,293,229.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PCT stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 19.10 and a quick ratio of 19.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCT shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,667,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 114,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,531,000. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

