Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells 3,541 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CEO Grant Pickering sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $74,396.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,606,215.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Grant Pickering sold 5,451 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $114,743.55.

On Monday, May 16th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $263,010.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $263,780.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $20.90. 452,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,970. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

