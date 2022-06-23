Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Trading Down 0.5%

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.57. Approximately 2,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 13,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.93% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

