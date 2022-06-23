Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,256 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.