Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.48

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and traded as high as $27.90. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 2,495,320 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Fund Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter worth $58,682,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 355.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,610,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,350,000 after buying an additional 1,256,509 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4,769.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 873,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after acquiring an additional 855,898 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 681,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,925,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the first quarter worth $15,345,000.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

