Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) is Parkside Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 3.8% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $11,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $156,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 52,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 145.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 214,212 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

