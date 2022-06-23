Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $280.67 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

