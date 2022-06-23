Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 341.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,767,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,552,000 after buying an additional 320,875 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,896,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,171,000 after buying an additional 776,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,666,000 after buying an additional 166,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,021,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,793,000 after buying an additional 103,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

BATS OMFL opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.