Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 745.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $132.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

