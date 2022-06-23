Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 23rd (ABG, BYD, DRI, DSCSY, MGRC, NOAH, ORA, PGR, PSHIF, SPPI)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 23rd:
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.
Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €32.00 ($33.68) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
