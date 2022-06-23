Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 23rd (ABG, BYD, DRI, DSCSY, MGRC, NOAH, ORA, PGR, PSHIF, SPPI)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 23rd:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $135.00.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €32.00 ($33.68) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

