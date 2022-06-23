iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Agincourt Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 12.4% of Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,542,000 after purchasing an additional 216,438 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

